Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $33.48 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $8,968,030.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 894,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

