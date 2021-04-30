Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $33.48

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $31.65. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 42,111 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

