Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

