Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 3,614 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

