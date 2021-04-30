Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56.

