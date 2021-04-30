Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

