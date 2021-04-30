Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

