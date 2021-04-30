Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 3,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $14,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $8,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

