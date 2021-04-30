PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.88. PAE shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2,835 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

