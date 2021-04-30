Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.55 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

