Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.49. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.55 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

