Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.