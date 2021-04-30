Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $405.79 or 0.00697408 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $207.05 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.