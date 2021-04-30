Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,361.56

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $14,361.56 and approximately $32.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

