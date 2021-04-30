PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. PAR Technology has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.91.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.