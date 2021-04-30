Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $252.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

