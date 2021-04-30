Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 19,850 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

HE stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.