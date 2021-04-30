Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $177.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

