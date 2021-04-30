Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $364.73 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

