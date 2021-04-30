Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 491.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $73,083,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,378.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Snowflake by 453.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.32. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

