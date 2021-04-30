Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

