Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

