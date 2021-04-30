Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.