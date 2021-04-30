Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

