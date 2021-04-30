Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

