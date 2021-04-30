Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.91.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $280.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

