Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

