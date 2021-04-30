Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,069.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,408,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

