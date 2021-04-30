Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

