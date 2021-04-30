Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 19,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

