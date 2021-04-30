Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

