Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 536.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $313.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

