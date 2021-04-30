Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$9.51. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 32,133 shares traded.

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$782.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.