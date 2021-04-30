Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 188,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

