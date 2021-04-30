Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

