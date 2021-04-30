Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 1.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 41,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 208,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

