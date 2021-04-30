Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

