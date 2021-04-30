Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

