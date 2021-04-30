Paul Quested Acquires 75,000 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).
HSS stock opened at GBX 20.55 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £143.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. HSS Hire Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.