Pawtocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $130,770.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $130,770.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,185,355 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars.

