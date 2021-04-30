Paxos Standard 1-Day Volume Tops $76.99 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $909.31 million and $76.99 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

