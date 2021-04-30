PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

