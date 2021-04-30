Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PAYX stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,931. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
