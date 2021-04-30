Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PAYX stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,931. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

