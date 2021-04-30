Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
PCTY stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
