Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.