PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.
Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
