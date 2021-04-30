PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

