PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

PBFX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 223,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

