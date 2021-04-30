PCHAIN (PI) Hits One Day Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

