PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.