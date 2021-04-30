PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.52. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,860. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

