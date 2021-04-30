PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.
Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.52. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,860. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About PCSB Financial
