Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,186. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

